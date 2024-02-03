WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jade Cargill Teases WWE SmackDown Move in Meeting with GM Nick Aldis

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2024

Jade Cargill Teases WWE SmackDown Move in Meeting with GM Nick Aldis

WWE SmackDown added excitement to its roster this Friday by officially bringing in Naomi and Tiffany Stratton, while Jade Cargill sparked speculation about her future with the brand.

During the episode on February 2, both Naomi and Stratton inked deals with SmackDown. The episode also featured a moment where Jade Cargill made her way into General Manager Nick Aldis' office, inquiring if he had a moment to spare.

Aldis welcomed her, after requesting RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to step out. Cargill, who signed with WWE in September 2023, has since made her presence felt across WWE's various platforms, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, hinting at where she might ultimately call home. Following a period of absence, she returned to action during the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble, marking her in-ring debut.

