WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Rock Speaks to Fans Following the February 2nd WWE SmackDown Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2024

The Rock Speaks to Fans Following the February 2nd WWE SmackDown Broadcast

Following the end of Friday's WWE SmackDown episode, The Rock addressed the audience. It has been reported that the legendary wrestler was featured in the main event of the evening, where he had an intense face-off with Roman Reigns. This came after Cody Rhodes declared his intention to strip everything away from Roman Reigns, albeit not at WrestleMania.

In a video captured after the show, the confrontation between Reigns and The Rock is seen continuing, with both superstars engaging in a tense stare-down. Eventually, Reigns lowers his championship belt and exits the arena with The Bloodline. The Rock remained in the ring until they departed, after which he praised the Birmingham audience, capped off with his iconic catchphrase, ensuring the fans left feeling ecstatic.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Buzz: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes Matches Strongly Hinted

WWE WrestleMania 40 is shaping up with one confirmed match and two more on the brink of being finalized. During the latest episode of Smack [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 03, 2024 06:05AM


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86009/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π