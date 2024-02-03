The Rock Speaks to Fans Following the February 2nd WWE SmackDown Broadcast

Following the end of Friday's WWE SmackDown episode, The Rock addressed the audience. It has been reported that the legendary wrestler was featured in the main event of the evening, where he had an intense face-off with Roman Reigns. This came after Cody Rhodes declared his intention to strip everything away from Roman Reigns, albeit not at WrestleMania.

In a video captured after the show, the confrontation between Reigns and The Rock is seen continuing, with both superstars engaging in a tense stare-down. Eventually, Reigns lowers his championship belt and exits the arena with The Bloodline. The Rock remained in the ring until they departed, after which he praised the Birmingham audience, capped off with his iconic catchphrase, ensuring the fans left feeling ecstatic.