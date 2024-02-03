The Rock Speaks to Fans Following the February 2nd WWE SmackDown Broadcast

Following the end of Friday's WWE SmackDown episode, The Rock addressed the audience. It has been reported that the legendary wrestler was featured in the main event of the evening, where he had an intense face-off with Roman Reigns. This came after Cody Rhodes declared his intention to strip everything away from Roman Reigns, albeit not at WrestleMania.
In a video captured after the show, the confrontation between Reigns and The Rock is seen continuing, with both superstars engaging in a tense stare-down. Eventually, Reigns lowers his championship belt and exits the arena with The Bloodline. The Rock remained in the ring until they departed, after which he praised the Birmingham audience, capped off with his iconic catchphrase, ensuring the fans left feeling ecstatic.
EXCLUSIVE: Moments after #SmackDown goes off the air, @TheRock and @WWERomanReigns stare each other down before The Tribal Chief turns his back on The Great One, leaving The Rock to sign off with the WWE Universe.@HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/7nPnvGkckO— WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2024
⚡ WWE WrestleMania 40 Buzz: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes Matches Strongly Hinted
WWE WrestleMania 40 is shaping up with one confirmed match and two more on the brink of being finalized. During the latest episode of Smack [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 03, 2024 06:05AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com