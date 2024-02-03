WWE WrestleMania 40 Buzz: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes Matches Strongly Hinted

WWE WrestleMania 40 is shaping up with one confirmed match and two more on the brink of being finalized.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Bayley made a striking departure from Damage CTRL and declared her intent to compete against IYO SKY for the Women's Championship.

The show's climax featured Cody Rhodes sharing his vision to conclude his narrative by overcoming Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship, albeit specifying that this clash won’t occur at WrestleMania. Following this revelation, Cody hinted at having discussed plans with an unnamed individual, leading to The Rock's dramatic entrance.

Without uttering a single word, The Rock and Reigns' intense standoff in the ring hinted at a colossal showdown, with a press conference scheduled for Thursday in Las Vegas, likely to formally announce Reigns versus The Rock at WrestleMania.

The anticipated card currently includes:

- WWE Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (current champion) versus The Rock

- WE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (current champion) versus Cody Rhodes

- WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (current champion) versus Bayley