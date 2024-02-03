Two NXT Stars Officially Move to Main WWE Roster

Two NXT talents have officially transitioned to the SmackDown lineup. During a backstage moment, various female superstars were seen celebrating Naomi's comeback to the SmackDown division. Emerging from Nick Aldis' office, Tiffany Stratton disclosed her shift from NXT to SmackDown.
An altercation briefly flared between Stratton and Belair, culminating in Stratton striking Michin, leading to a bout scheduled for later that evening. Speculation about Stratton's elevation to the main roster has been rampant for some time.
As the episode progressed, Elektra Lopez was unveiled as the latest addition to SmackDown, reuniting with Legado Del Fantasma. A clash between her and Zelina Vega occurred later in the broadcast.
