Bayley Sets Her Sights on IYO SKY for WWE WrestleMania 40 Showdown

Bayley has officially declared her intent.

In a riveting announcement, Bayley, the victor of the 2024 Royal Rumble, has set her sights on IYO SKY for the coveted women's championship at WrestleMania 40. Her declaration came during a memorable segment on SmackDown in Alabama, where she targeted IYO after exposing the champion and the Kabuki Warriors for speaking ill of her. Bayley, visibly moved, reminisced about the origins of Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai, lamenting that the sense of kinship they once shared had dissolved.

The confrontation escalated quickly as IYO and the Kabuki Warriors launched an attack on Bayley. Nevertheless, the resilient former Grand Slam Champion managed to fend off all three adversaries using a lead pipe. Standing triumphant, Bayley seized a microphone, promising IYO a showdown at WrestleMania, to the ecstatic approval of the WWE Universe.

WWE confirmed this highly anticipated match, marking it as the inaugural confirmed bout for WrestleMania 40.