CM Punk Spotted Backstage at Tonight's WWE SmackDown

CM Punk has arrived in Birmingham, Alabama, for tonight's WWE SmackDown show. Reports from PW Insider indicate that The Second City Saint is wearing a brace, following surgery to mend his torn triceps. His recovery timeline suggests he will not compete before WrestleMania 40.

In addition to Punk, another major star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is also present backstage, gearing up for a surprise appearance on tonight's SmackDown. The Great One was seen earlier today at a local gym in Birmingham.