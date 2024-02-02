WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Seen at Gym Close to WWE SmackDown Location Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2024

The Rock has arrived in town.

In an intriguing development, The Rock was seen at a local gym in Birmingham, Alabama, the same city hosting tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This occurrence gains significance as WWE has recently publicized that tonight's show will feature a face-off between Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, with Rhodes expected to select Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 40.

Nonetheless, since The Rock's appearance at WWE Day 1, numerous reports have emerged suggesting the highly anticipated confrontation between The Rock and Roman Reigns could be slated for this year. The speculation is rife about whether this match would take place at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 40. Should the match be scheduled for WrestleMania, it could potentially disrupt Cody Rhodes's plans to "Finish His Story."

