Vince McMahon Reportedly Made Secret NDAs Without WWE Knowing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2024

Several women reportedly signed nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) with Vince McMahon without the knowledge of WWE, and McMahon is said to have signed these NDAs on behalf of the company secretly. This information comes from "a person familiar with the situation" as reported by VICE's Tim Marchman. The emergence of these details is linked to the scandal involving McMahon's alleged hush money payments to women, leading to the need for WWE to revise its earnings statements for the period following the summer of 2022.

Legal experts consulted by Marchman suggest that the NDAs might not be enforceable. For instance, in the lawsuit brought forward by Janel Grant, the partial payment made by McMahon could render the agreement ineffective. Grant's lawsuit accuses McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE of sex trafficking and sexual abuse, marking a significant public challenge to McMahon and the company.

The report also highlights that NDAs cannot legally prevent victims from reporting crimes or participating in investigations. Despite the NDAs, individuals like Grant are still able to pursue civil suits and speak publicly about their experiences.

Further complicating the matter, McMahon's actions in signing the agreements without WWE's consent, reportedly after consulting with his long-time attorney Jerry McDevitt, suggest a conflict of interest. Carrie Goldberg, a lawyer who has represented victims of Harvey Weinstein, commented on the unusual nature of McMahon's actions regarding the contract signatures.

