WWE Superstar Critiques Triple H's Reaction to Vince McMahon Lawsuit Allegations

During the press conference following the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, Triple H was queried about the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit. His response was to highlight his intention to "focus on the positive." Furthermore, Triple H admitted to not having read the lawsuit documents.

A subsequent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter featured a statement from an unidentified wrestler, whom Dave Meltzer described as a major star of the current era. The wrestler critically remarked, “He’s the f’n cerebral assassin, best politicking dude in history, literally wormed his way from a green, entry level wrestler into a (still, average wrestler) absolute top of the office, executive, you think he doesn’t pay attention to what’s going on around him? Think he did that without knowing every little thing everywhere in that company? Yet somehow this slipped past his radar?”

The wrestler continued, “The thing about that place is if TKO starts cleaning house, they’re gonna show up with a bucket and some Lysol, then realize that shits in the walls, in the floorboards, they’re gonna have to bring out the sledgehammer (because) that shit is gonna turn into a demolition job. Down to the foundation, sledgehammer pun not intended.”