Saudi Arabia Considered as Potential Host for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match

Dave Meltzer has shared insights in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter about the potential matchup between The Rock and Roman Reigns, highlighting its ongoing possibility. According to Meltzer, The Rock has been actively advocating for this bout and has even mentioned it in several media interviews. The discussions have included the possibility of holding the match in Saudi Arabia, with the anticipation that it could lead to increased financial compensation from the government for the wrestling company and The Rock himself.

However, the final decision on the venue and timing of this match remains undecided. Meltzer has indicated that while there is speculation about the match taking place at WrestleMania next year, this has been a recurring theme without fruition in previous years. His report in the Observer noted, "It also could be at next year’s Mania, but that would make many years in a row where that much was talked about for 'next year’s Mania.'"

In a separate conversation on FOX News, The Rock expressed his enthusiasm for the potential match with Roman Reigns, stating, "We’re talking about that right now. I like to consider myself a long-gamer and a builder. The idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly and I mean this respectfully of all the WrestleManias before…with all the success and build up of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all-time. Short answer and long answer is we’re figuring it out."