WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE WrestleMania 40 to Start Earlier This Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2024

WWE WrestleMania 40 to Start Earlier This Year

WWE WrestleMania has traditionally been a marathon event, extending well into the night, a trend that is set to continue this year albeit with adjustments to curb its late-night duration. Criticism from fans over the years due to the event's lengthening runtime led to a significant format change in 2020. WrestleMania 36 marked the beginning of the event being split across two nights, each lasting approximately four hours, a modification that received widespread acclaim from the audience.

According to a recent update from WrestleVotes, WWE is planning to advance the show's start time by an hour, incorporating a likely two-hour pre-show, to further address concerns over its length.

“Source states WWE has made the decision to change the WrestleMania start time. The main card will now begin at 7pm EST, presumably with a kickoff show starting at 5pm EST. This will be for both nights of WrestleMania.”

WWE Slashes Prices on Nearly All Brock Lesnar Merch by 99%

Evidence continues to mount that WWE is distancing itself from Brock Lesnar amid his removal from their creative agenda. Following allegatio [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 02, 2024 02:34PM

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85991/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π