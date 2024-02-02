WWE WrestleMania 40 to Start Earlier This Year

WWE WrestleMania has traditionally been a marathon event, extending well into the night, a trend that is set to continue this year albeit with adjustments to curb its late-night duration. Criticism from fans over the years due to the event's lengthening runtime led to a significant format change in 2020. WrestleMania 36 marked the beginning of the event being split across two nights, each lasting approximately four hours, a modification that received widespread acclaim from the audience.

According to a recent update from WrestleVotes, WWE is planning to advance the show's start time by an hour, incorporating a likely two-hour pre-show, to further address concerns over its length.

“Source states WWE has made the decision to change the WrestleMania start time. The main card will now begin at 7pm EST, presumably with a kickoff show starting at 5pm EST. This will be for both nights of WrestleMania.”