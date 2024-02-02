WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Slashes Prices on Nearly All Brock Lesnar Merch by 99%

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2024

Evidence continues to mount that WWE is distancing itself from Brock Lesnar amid his removal from their creative agenda. Following allegations of sex trafficking against Vince McMahon and WWE, in which Lesnar was implicated by a Wall Street Journal report as the unnamed former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion, WWE has canceled plans involving Lesnar.

Bron Breakker had taken Lesnar's place in the Men's Rumble Match, a key event originally set for Lesnar to be ousted by Dominik Mysterio, setting the stage for a matchup at the Elimination Chamber.

Furthermore, Lesnar's anticipated match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40 has been scrapped. Adding to the distancing measures, Lesnar has been removed from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game.

A significant markdown of Lesnar’s merchandise on WWEShop.com—99% off—correlates with reports from Pwinsider that Lesnar's presence will be minimized, if not entirely erased, from WWE licensed content moving forward. Sources have indicated that Lesnar is now "off the table" for all future creative considerations.

