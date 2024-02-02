Industry Insider Ready to Expose More Names in Ongoing Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Ex-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon, is the subject of a federal criminal probe to ascertain if any federal laws were breached in relation to the recent sex trafficking allegations unveiled in lawsuits, as reported by two individuals in the know to NBC News.

In the previous week, McMahon, the company, and a past WWE executive faced a lawsuit filed by an ex-employee, accusing them of the mentioned offenses.

Additionally, McMahon has acknowledged the ongoing federal investigation and the confiscation of his phone by federal authorities, according to statements made to NBC News by a high-ranking WWE official and another close friend.

The initiation of the federal investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Fightful Select has communicated with several industry insiders, including at least one individual who asserts they are aware of more people implicated. These insiders have already been approached by journalists, lawyers, and others, stating that they are prepared to reveal the identities of other involved parties if these names are not disclosed publicly.