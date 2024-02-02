John Laurinaitis Claims Victim Status, Alleges Vince McMahon Controlled Both Him and Janel Grant

John Laurinaitis's lawyer issued a response to VICE News today regarding the accusations leveled against him and Vince McMahon by a former WWE employee, Janel Grant, in a recent lawsuit.

Edward Brennan, representing Laurinaitis, conveyed to VICE News, "Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media. Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out."

To elucidate their point, VICE News received a follow-up clarification emphasizing Laurinaitis's stance of being wronged by McMahon. The clarified statement sent to VICE News highlighted, "Read the allegations. Read the Federal Statute. Power, control, employment supervisory capacity, dictatorial sexual demands with repercussions if not met. Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both of them."

VICE News has sought a response from TKO following Laurinaitis's lawyer's comments but has yet to receive a reply. Janel Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, has opted not to comment on the matter.