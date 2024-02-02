Jim Ross Successfully Undergoes Cancer Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross shared a positive update on his health via social media, revealing he underwent successful cancer surgery on his right hip today.

Over the last year, Ross has faced several health challenges, leading to a reduced role in his commentary duties. While he has provided commentary for the main event of AEW Collision on occasion, it's been a while since he called an entire AEW show. His contract with the organization is due to end in February.

WNS wishes J.R. all the very best with his recovery.