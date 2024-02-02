WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Jim Ross Successfully Undergoes Cancer Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2024

Jim Ross Successfully Undergoes Cancer Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross shared a positive update on his health via social media, revealing he underwent successful cancer surgery on his right hip today.

Over the last year, Ross has faced several health challenges, leading to a reduced role in his commentary duties. While he has provided commentary for the main event of AEW Collision on occasion, it's been a while since he called an entire AEW show. His contract with the organization is due to end in February.

WNS wishes J.R. all the very best with his recovery.

Brock Lesnar Has Been Removed From WWE 2K SuperCard Game

Today, numerous fans have observed on various social media platforms that Brock Lesnar has been removed from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile gam [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 02, 2024 07:20AM


Tags: #aew #wwe #jim ross

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85986/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π