Jim Ross Successfully Undergoes Cancer Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross shared a positive update on his health via social media, revealing he underwent successful cancer surgery on his right hip today.
Over the last year, Ross has faced several health challenges, leading to a reduced role in his commentary duties. While he has provided commentary for the main event of AEW Collision on occasion, it's been a while since he called an entire AEW show. His contract with the organization is due to end in February.
WNS wishes J.R. all the very best with his recovery.
Had cancer surgery this morning on my right hip.— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 2, 2024
All went well.
Thanks for all your love & support! 🤠💕
⚡ Brock Lesnar Has Been Removed From WWE 2K SuperCard Game
Today, numerous fans have observed on various social media platforms that Brock Lesnar has been removed from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile gam [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 02, 2024 07:20AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com