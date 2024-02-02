Brock Lesnar Has Been Removed From WWE 2K SuperCard Game

Today, numerous fans have observed on various social media platforms that Brock Lesnar has been removed from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game. This development seems to be a consequence of Lesnar being implicated in a recent Wall Street Journal article related to a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. Grant's lawsuit claims she was sexually assaulted during her tenure at WWE Headquarters, alleging McMahon instructed her to offer sexual favors to Lesnar as a condition for him to renew his contract with WWE. Lesnar, initially set to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match, was abruptly withdrawn and replaced by Bron Breakker.

Reports from PWInsider suggest that going forward, Lesnar's presence will be significantly minimized in 2K games and possibly by other licensing partners. The future of Lesnar appearing on WWE television remains uncertain, with speculation that he might never return, although some within the company hold a glimmer of hope for his comeback. Nonetheless, there's a prevailing sentiment that we may have witnessed Lesnar's final appearance in WWE.