Netflix Executive On Vince McMahon, "He’s gone. So he’s not there. He’s gone."

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 01, 2024

Netflix Executive On Vince McMahon, "He’s gone. So he’s not there. He’s gone."

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, was questioned about the recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon and its potential impact on Netflix's collaboration with WWE. The partnership includes broadcasting WWE’s premiere show, Raw, starting in 2025. Bajaria's response was succinct: "He’s gone. So he’s not there. He’s gone."

The lawsuit against McMahon has dominated headlines in the world of professional wrestling, leading to his departure as Executive Chairman of TKO Holdings. This move came after McMahon stepped down from his positions as WWE CCO and Chairman in 2022, following the initial allegations.

Before McMahon's resignation, major sponsors like Slim Jim had begun to distance themselves from WWE. Triple H faced a barrage of questions regarding McMahon’s situation during the post-Royal Rumble media scrum, but provided few details.

As of now, no legal charges have been filed against McMahon, who has publicly denied all allegations.

Source: hollywoodreporter.com
Tags: #wwe #netflix #vince mcmahon #bela bajaria

