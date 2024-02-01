WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shawn Michaels Addresses Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 01, 2024

During a media event promoting WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024, Shawn Michaels addressed the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit, stating, “It’s an incredibly sad situation. I’m largely disconnected from the corporate side of things, focusing instead on nurturing a safe and supportive environment within NXT for our talent. We’re dedicated to maintaining, and constantly improving, a safe working atmosphere, something we've been even more vigilant about since the enhancements to our policies in 2022.”

Michaels emphasized the importance of supporting the talent and ensuring their safety, “We take our responsibility towards the young talent very seriously, understanding the challenges they face in this demanding industry. Encouraging openness and honesty, we strive to provide a space where they can voice their concerns freely. With the energy surrounding Royal Rumble weekend and looking towards Vengeance Day, there’s a palpable excitement about the future among both the talent and the NXT leadership.”

On the topic of safety policies, Michaels assured, “We have comprehensive policies in place, improved in 2022, to safeguard our talent, with a focus on continuous enhancement. Our approach includes not only in-house support but also external resources to ensure a well-rounded support system. We aim for every individual in NXT to focus on their growth without being hindered by external concerns, reflecting our commitment to their well-being and success.”

Source: Fightful
Tags: #wwe #shawn michaels #vince mcmahon

