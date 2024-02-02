WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Former NXT Champion Anticipated for Tonight's WWE SmackDown (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2024

Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to showcase talent well-known to WWE NXT viewers.

Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Bron Breakker have been previously announced to make appearances on tonight's two-hour show on FOX.

Adding to the excitement, PWInsider has updated that Tiffany Stratton, the former WWE NXT Women's Champion, is also slated to be at tonight's taping.

It's still uncertain if she will participate in a dark match either before or after the main event, or if she will make an appearance on camera in any capacity.

