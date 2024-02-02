Another Former NXT Champion Anticipated for Tonight's WWE SmackDown (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to showcase talent well-known to WWE NXT viewers.

Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Bron Breakker have been previously announced to make appearances on tonight's two-hour show on FOX.

Adding to the excitement, PWInsider has updated that Tiffany Stratton, the former WWE NXT Women's Champion, is also slated to be at tonight's taping.

It's still uncertain if she will participate in a dark match either before or after the main event, or if she will make an appearance on camera in any capacity.