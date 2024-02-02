WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Maria Kanellis Voices Hope for Justice in Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2024

Maria Kanellis Voices Hope for Justice in Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, initiated legal proceedings against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a federal court in Connecticut. The lawsuit accuses McMahon of engaging in sex trafficking.

Maria Kanellis, a former WWE star who recently has been active with AEW/ROH, shared her thoughts on the lawsuit through Twitter/X. She expressed her dismay at the unfolding events, stating, “All the news coming out is horrible. Many of us experienced or heard rumors of different levels of evil for years. Some tried to speak up to build momentum to change the culture in WWE. Many times we’ve been called bitter or crazy. Others have been paralyzed by fear. I just hope justice is served and I hope this brings some people peace. I pray for all of the victims, the ones that have spoke up, the ones no longer with us, and the ones that suffer in silence.”

Federal Authorities Probe Vince McMahon Over Allegations, Conduct Interviews with Several Women

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, has initiated a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 02, 2024 02:47PM


Tags: #wwe #maria kanellis #maria

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85996/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π