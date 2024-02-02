Maria Kanellis Voices Hope for Justice in Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, initiated legal proceedings against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a federal court in Connecticut. The lawsuit accuses McMahon of engaging in sex trafficking.

Maria Kanellis, a former WWE star who recently has been active with AEW/ROH, shared her thoughts on the lawsuit through Twitter/X. She expressed her dismay at the unfolding events, stating, “All the news coming out is horrible. Many of us experienced or heard rumors of different levels of evil for years. Some tried to speak up to build momentum to change the culture in WWE. Many times we’ve been called bitter or crazy. Others have been paralyzed by fear. I just hope justice is served and I hope this brings some people peace. I pray for all of the victims, the ones that have spoke up, the ones no longer with us, and the ones that suffer in silence.”