Federal Authorities Probe Vince McMahon Over Allegations, Conduct Interviews with Several Women

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, has initiated a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court, with allegations including sex trafficking directed at McMahon.

The Wall Street Journal also shared insights on federal investigations into allegations against McMahon, highlighting that federal authorities have been actively pursuing the case. It was mentioned that New York prosecutors have engaged with several women who have levied accusations of sexual misconduct against McMahon.

During the summer of 2023, it was reported that federal agents obtained a search warrant for McMahon’s phone and served him with a subpoena demanding documents pertaining to any claims of “rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination” involving current or former WWE employees.

The report further disclosed that the grand jury subpoena listed Grant among at least five women who have reached settlement agreements with McMahon regarding sexual misconduct. Additionally, multiple women have reportedly been interviewed by prosecutors in connection to these allegations.

An excerpt from the report details accusations from various individuals, including a WWE contractor who received unsolicited nude photos and experienced sexual harassment from McMahon; a former WWE wrestler coerced into sexual acts; former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused McMahon of rape; a spa manager alleging assault by McMahon at a resort in Southern California; and a former WWE employee claiming demotion by John Laurinaitis, the then head of talent relations, following the end of a personal affair.