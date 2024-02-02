WWE Contemplates Elevating Tiffany Stratton to Main Roster

A new report from PWInsider Elite indicates that WWE is contemplating Tiffany Stratton's promotion to the main roster following her Royal Rumble debut. Stratton's performance reportedly impressed WWE insiders, leading to discussions about her potential move to either RAW or Smackdown, potentially within the month.

Furthermore, Stratton is expected to be present backstage at tonight's Smackdown episode in Birmingham, AL, though her participation in the show remains unconfirmed.

Since her NXT debut, Stratton has made a mark as a former NXT Women’s Champion and has engaged in dark matches and house shows alongside main roster talents. Notably, she was involved in a storyline with Becky Lynch last year. Stratton's last in-ring appearance on the brand was on January 2, where she faced off against Fallon Henley.