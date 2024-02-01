WWE Go Silent on Vince McMahon

During a conversation on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about the heightened anticipation surrounding the recent episode of Raw, fueled by the McMahon lawsuit, developments from the Royal Rumble, and news of CM Punk's injury.

Meltzer highlighted a contrast to a previous incident where McMahon was ousted from WWE over a scandal involving concealed payments, during which he received a farewell led by Stephanie McMahon with a "Thank you, Vince" chant. In contrast, this time McMahon was completely omitted by the company, with no mentions throughout the weekend.

“It's funny because the bad news, does short-term help the ratings? You know, I mean, we've seen that before, at least, at least when it comes to Vince McMahon bad news. You know, I mean, other bad news may not, but when it comes to Vince McMahon, it does, and it is very interesting. And I'm not surprised, and I don't think anyone should be that when you compare and contrast the first time Vince quit. And this time, the first time Vince quit, they built the whole show around him. You know they had Stephanie come out there the big goodbye the whole bit. And this guy's been erased. I mean, Paul Levesque never mentioned his name at the press conference. On the Friday SmackDown show, they never mentioned his name. I don't think that anyone's going to mention his name on any shows, maybe ever again, at least not, you know, for the foreseeable future. I mean, it is you know, and probably for all good reasons. I don't see any point in ever mentioning his name, you know, other than it's in a like a historical piece because, unfortunately, you know, when it comes to the history of WWE, you can't tell the history of WWE up until the last month or two and do a fair job without mentioning Vince McMahon because he's fingerprints as ever fingerprints are everywhere. And he's the key guy in history," Meltzer stated.