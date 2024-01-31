WWE Hall of Famer Thinks Vince McMahon Will Be Remembered Like Chris Benoit by Many

Vince McMahon, amidst allegations of sex trafficking in a recent lawsuit, stepped down from his roles at WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings last Friday.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about the repercussions of the allegations against McMahon. He brought up Chris Benoit, who was expunged from WWE records following his 2007 double murder-suicide incident, in relation to McMahon…

“The name McMahon, I think, he’s going to be equated with Chris Benoit in many people’s minds as a name that is taboo, judging by the current situation. I have had my share of conflicts with Vince, tried to outmaneuver him in every way, but despite everything, I had respect for the man who ultimately outdid me because that's the nature of competition. For me, this is hard to digest, and I can only imagine how it must be for his children and grandchildren. It's truly appalling.”

“The name itself carries weight. In Vince’s office, there are pictures of his father, his grandfather, clippings about their achievements. All that is now hidden away, as if trying to erase the memory. It's not just a name; they've completely removed Vince McMahon from the WWE and TKO's official websites. As of today, he has been effectively erased, and it looks like this is a permanent change.”