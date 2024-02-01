WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bruce Prichard Undergoing Surgery Today

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 01, 2024

Bruce Prichard, WWE executive, is set to undergo another surgery, this time for his triceps, following a shoulder surgery he had at the end of the previous year.

Despite his health challenges, Prichard has remained active in his role at WWE and continued hosting his regular podcast, "Something to Wrestling With," with co-host Conrad Thompson. Thompson shared in a recent tweet that they are optimistic about recording a new podcast episode this upcoming Saturday.

Tags: #wwe #bruce prichard

