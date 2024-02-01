Bruce Prichard Undergoing Surgery Today

Bruce Prichard, WWE executive, is set to undergo another surgery, this time for his triceps, following a shoulder surgery he had at the end of the previous year.
Despite his health challenges, Prichard has remained active in his role at WWE and continued hosting his regular podcast, "Something to Wrestling With," with co-host Conrad Thompson. Thompson shared in a recent tweet that they are optimistic about recording a new podcast episode this upcoming Saturday.
Bruce is having triceps surgery this morning. We hope to record Saturday. https://t.co/07f4wvtxzr— Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) February 1, 2024
