Marty Jannetty Told That His Leg Will Need To Be Amputated

Former WWE Wrestler Marty Jannetty recently took to Facebook to share some heartbreaking news. In a personal and emotional post, he disclosed that medical professionals have recommended amputation of his leg, a decision stemming from his long-standing ankle issues.

Adding to the distress, Jannetty also shared the tragic news of his sister's passing, conveying his overwhelming grief and confusion in these trying times.

He expressed his current inability to participate in a scheduled podcast, asking for understanding and support from his fans.

"I can't hardly formulate a sentence right now, it's a tough time in life, yesterday day they told me they want to cut my leg off.. struggling with that my brother called last night and, my sister died in his arms basically. I don't even know what I'm saying right now. I don't think I'm doing the podcast show tomorrow night, please forgive me, I do loves y'all..I just can't. I'm so lost right now. PS- Many of y'all know both my sisters, Diane is still hanging in tough as a mo-fo, Diane STAY STAY STRONG, KEEP BELIEF, YOU TOO GENO!"

WNS wishes Jannetty all the very best.