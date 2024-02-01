AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 2/2/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW recently recorded the upcoming episode of Rampage, set to broadcast on TNT following the Dynamite event at UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA. The following results were reported by PWInsider:
In a tag team match, Top Flight, comprising Darius Martin and Dante Martin, emerged victorious over Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen.
The AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator saw the reigning champions, Ricky Starks and Big Bill, successfully defend their titles against Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver, with Darby Allin providing commentary during the match.
In women's action, Willow Nightingale, accompanied by Kris Statlander, triumphed over Queen Aminata in a singles competition.
An exciting eight-man tag team match featured CMLL stars Mistico, Volador Jr., Hechicero, and Mascara Dorada defeating the team of Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker.
