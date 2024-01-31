Kazuchika Okada Releases Statement After NJPW Contract Ends

Kazuchika Okada has become a free agent following the expiration of his NJPW contract at midnight Japan Standard Time.
In a statement issued on X, Okada expressed his gratitude to the fans for their support during his tenure with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He stated, “Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro Wrestling for 17 years! thank you very much! I laughed, got angry, cried, it was great! I look forward to playing the remaining three games as a free agent!”
PWInsider reports that The Rainmaker is expected to join AEW, as indicated by previous speculations. His close relationship with the Young Bucks suggests AEW as a fitting destination. Okada, represented by Barry Bloom, who has connections with numerous AEW talents and facilitated Okada's brief tenure with TNA, is not planning a return to TNA.
While there were discussions between Okada and WWE, these talks were brief and not substantial.
Okada's contract with NJPW has ended today. Nonetheless, he will continue with NJPW until February, concluding his tenure with a final singles match against his long-time opponent, Hiroshi Tanahashi.
