WWE NXT Talent Garners High Praise Internally

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 31, 2024

During a recent episode of SmackDown, a match featuring Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory took an unexpected turn. Post-match, Hayes fell victim to an assault by Theory and Grayson Waller, prompting Trick Williams to intervene.

Insiders from Haus of Wrestling report that Trick Williams' intervention left a strong impression on the WWE SmackDown creative team. His performance has sparked conversations among influential figures in the company, suggesting his potential as a future headline act at WrestleMania.

A prominent WWE star commended Williams for his commendable attitude and growing skills, predicting a bright future for the NXT talent.

Looking ahead, Williams is gearing up for a significant challenge against NXT Champion Ilja Dargunov at NXT Vengeance Day, scheduled for February 4. Alongside his solo ambitions, Williams is set to join forces with Hayes against Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #trick williams

