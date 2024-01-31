Gunther Achieves Remarkable Milestone as WWE Intercontinental Champion

The leader of Imperium, GUNTHER reached an impressive 599 days as champion this Tuesday, following a successful title defense against Kofi Kingston on Raw. With no unexpected events occurring today, Gunther has officially reached the 600-day milestone.
This historic achievement began on June 10th, 2022, during an episode of WWE Smackdown, where Gunther emerged victorious over Ricochet to claim the championship. His reign now stands as the longest in the history of the Intercontinental Championship.
