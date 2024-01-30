Updated Report on Brock Lesnar's WWE Status Amid Legal Allegations

In a recent update, it has been confirmed that Brock Lesnar was initially scheduled to participate in the WWE Royal Rumble event last weekend. However, following allegations implicating Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis in a sex trafficking lawsuit, where Lesnar was also potentially involved as an alleged recipient, he was withdrawn from the event. According to The Wrestling Observer, Bron Breakker filled Lesnar's position in the Rumble. Further details from Post Wrestling revealed that Lesnar was planned to be ousted by Dominik Mysterio during the match, setting the stage for a showdown at the WWE Elimination Chamber.

Fightful Select corroborated these reports, adding that a match between Lesnar and GUNTHER was considered for WrestleMania 40, and was initially proposed for WrestleMania 39. However, these plans did not materialize, leading Lesnar to face Omos while GUNTHER competed in a triple-threat match. The unfolding allegations have led to significant reshuffling of WrestleMania 40's lineup, further complicated by CM Punk's injury. Presently, Brock Lesnar's return to WWE appears unlikely in the near future, barring any significant developments.