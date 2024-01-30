The Rock Again Discusses Possible WrestleMania Match with Roman Reigns

n a recent interview with Will Cain of Fox News, The Rock discussed the potential of a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. He emphasized the magnitude such a showdown could have, suggesting it could be the biggest WrestleMania event ever. The Rock highlighted his approach as a "long-gamer," focusing on building a proper storyline for this potential clash. He stated, "We’re talking about that right now. I like to consider myself a long-gamer and a builder. The idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly and I mean this respectfully of all the WrestleManias before…with all the success and build up of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all-time. Short answer and long answer is we’re figuring it out."

The speculation about The Rock facing Roman Reigns intensified after his return at WWE Raw Day 1, especially following his "Head of the Table" remark, which resonated strongly with the WWE Universe. The buzz grew further when The Rock became a member of the Board of Directors at TKO Holdings.