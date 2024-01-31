AEW Dynamite Live Tonight: Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy Face Off in a First-Ever Match

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite is set to broadcast live from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA. The evening's highlight is the unprecedented bout between Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy. The lineup for tonight includes:

- Chris Jericho taking on Kyle Fletcher

- Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo, with AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm providing commentary

- A Dealer's Choice match featuring Adam Page against Toa Liona

- Another Dealer's Choice match where Swerve Strickland faces an opponent yet to be announced, chosen by Adam Page. AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will be joining as a commentator for this match

- The much-anticipated Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy match