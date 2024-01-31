"Chris Jericho and Paul Wight (Big Show) Reunite Jeri-Show

Paul Wight and Chris Jericho, collectively recognized as Jeri-Show recently reunited.

Their partnership in WWE spanned from 2009 to 2010, with sporadic reunions in the following years. The team was formed when Wight stepped in for the injured Edge as Jericho's tag team partner. Their inaugural defense of the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship took place in July 2009 at Night of Champions, and they were the main event at Survivor Series and TLC.

In a memorable reunion on an episode of Dynamite in November, Jeri-Show teamed up with Kota Ibushi and The Golden Jets (comprising Jericho and Kenny Omega), triumphing over Brian Cage and The Don Callis Family (consisting of Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs) in a street fight.

During Chris Jericho's cruise event, he and Wight appeared together donning their vintage wrestling attire, a moment captured and shared on an Instagram account.