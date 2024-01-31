Adam Copeland On Why AEW Is Important For Pro Wrestling

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW star Adam Copeland discussed various aspects of his wrestling career, including his thoughts on fellow wrestler Christian Cage's prowess as a heel, his own initiative called the "Cope Open," and the benefits of having multiple wrestling promotions.

Copeland praised Christian Cage for his commitment to being a heel, a role in wrestling typically characterized by villainous traits. "He does this so well because he wants to be one,” Copeland explained. “Somewhere along the way, that’s got lost. Heels became cooler than the babyface. That’s not how it should be. That’s not how he sees it, either. I mean, the man wears a cut-off turtleneck. There’s nothing cool about what he’s doing. He’s fully committed to it. He’s a Bond villain and loving it. It’s fun to be involved with.”

Regarding the "Cope Open," Copeland expressed his enthusiasm for nurturing new talent. “The goal is to bring everyone up. I always enjoy seeing new characters and seeing lightbulbs go off. That’s what I’ve loved about coming in so far. What I’m doing, it’s involved so many different people. Now there can be even more with the ‘Cope Open’.”

Copeland also spoke about the importance of having diversity in the wrestling industry, rather than a monopoly. “Any time there is more than one place to ply your trade, that’s good for everyone who is part of that trade. A monopoly is never a good idea," he stated. As a fan himself, he reminisced about his own experiences seeking out various wrestling shows and promotions, highlighting the value of having options. "This is really special, and I’m having a blast being here,” he concluded, appreciating the variety AEW brings to the wrestling world.