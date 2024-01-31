WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dusty Classic Finals Set For WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 31, 2024

The 2024 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament finals are now confirmed.

The final semifinal match of the tournament took place on the latest WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 "go-home" show, which aired on the USA Network at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. In this pivotal matchup, the team of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes secured their spot in the finals by defeating the LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes will face Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin in the tournament's final round, a highly anticipated showdown set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024. This premium live event is scheduled for Sunday night, February 4, 2024, at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Alongside the tournament finals, the event will feature several other championship bouts. These include Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee II for the NXT North American Championship, and a clash between The Family and OTM for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships.


Tags: #wwe #dusty rhodes #nxt #vengeance day

