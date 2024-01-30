WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New WWE SmackDown Announce Team Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2024

Recent adjustments have taken place within the WWE commentary lineup.

Kevin Patrick has stepped down from his role as the SmackDown play-by-play commentator, with Michael Cole stepping in as his replacement. This arrangement, however, is temporary, as WWE intends to introduce a fresh play-by-play voice for SmackDown soon.

During Monday's edition of Raw, Pat McAfee took over the color commentator position from Wade Barrett, a change that is reportedly permanent.

According to PWInsider, the future plan involves Barrett joining forces with Corey Graves on the SmackDown commentary team. In this setup, Graves will take on the role of the lead announcer, while Barrett will continue as a color commentator.

Source: PWInsider
