Speculations Surround Brock Lesnar's WWE Involvement as WrestleMania 40 Approaches

It is speculated that Brock Lesnar's absence from the 2024 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match is linked to his association with the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Lesnar's involvement in this situation led to alterations in the creative plans for both Elimination Chamber and Wrestlemania 40. Lesnar was reportedly set for a match against Dominik Mysterio at the 2024 Elimination Chamber PLE and was anticipated to confront Intercontinental champion Gunther at Wrestlemania. However, it now seems that these matches will not occur.

Dave Meltzer, during Wrestling Observer Radio, commented on Lesnar’s current situation with WWE:

"It appears that Brock Lesnar is not going to be around for a while. Some people think ever. When it comes to talent, I hate to say forever because most of the time it’s not the case, especially if somebody can draw. They always seem to find a way back.”