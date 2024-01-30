WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 40 Lineup Experiences 'Sharp Turn' Amidst Multiple Unforeseen Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2024

WWE WrestleMania 40 Lineup Experiences 'Sharp Turn' Amidst Multiple Unforeseen Events

During the January 29th, 2024 episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk confirmed he would miss WWE WrestleMania 40 due to a torn triceps injury. Additionally, Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, faces uncertainty regarding his WrestleMania participation as he recovers from an MCL injury. Brock Lesnar's involvement in WrestleMania is also in doubt, linked to his association with the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit.

The Twitter account @WrestleVotes shared insights into this developing situation:

“Between the unfortunate injury to CM Punk, the questionable status of Seth Rollins, and the pulling of Brock Lesnar, the WrestleMania card has taken a sharp turn. Source said there are a number of brand new ‘card variations’ on the table, including some superstars who were not pegged towards the top just days ago. I’m being told they will take their time to figure things out and consider ‘just about everything.'”

During the same RAW episode, a potential new direction was hinted at: Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes might challenge Rollins instead of undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns. In the storyline, Cody is contemplating his options before making his final decision.


