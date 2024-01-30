Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT: Showdown Between Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT, broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on the USA Network, is set to be an action-packed event.

This evening's lineup, serving as the final episode before Sunday's Vengeance Day PLE, features an exciting array of matches. The card for tonight includes:

A face-to-face confrontation between Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams

Noam Dar putting the Heritage Cup on the line against Von Wagner

A match-up between Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez

Roxanne Perez taking on Tatum Paxley

In the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinals, LWO’s Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde clash with Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

A special farewell segment from Chase U