WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Championship Bout Set for Next Week's WWE RAW Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2024

Championship Bout Set for Next Week's WWE RAW Episode

Next Monday night, the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships will be up for grabs.

In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, following the Royal Rumble, the formidable Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane from Damage CTRL emerged victorious over Natalya and Tegan Nox in a high-stakes women's tag-team match.

Post-match, the former champions, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, in a conversation with Jackie Redmond, officially announced their intention to reclaim the titles. They will be challenging Asuka and Kairi Sane in a much-anticipated rematch on the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Bayley Set to Reveal WrestleMania 40 Plans on Upcoming WWE SmackDown

Bayley, the victor of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, is set to reveal her championship pursuit this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Fresh off her t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 30, 2024 06:45AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85952/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π