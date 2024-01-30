Championship Bout Set for Next Week's WWE RAW Episode

Next Monday night, the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships will be up for grabs.

In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, following the Royal Rumble, the formidable Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane from Damage CTRL emerged victorious over Natalya and Tegan Nox in a high-stakes women's tag-team match.

Post-match, the former champions, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, in a conversation with Jackie Redmond, officially announced their intention to reclaim the titles. They will be challenging Asuka and Kairi Sane in a much-anticipated rematch on the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.