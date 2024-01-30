WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bayley Set to Reveal WrestleMania 40 Plans on Upcoming WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2024

Bayley, the victor of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, is set to reveal her championship pursuit this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Fresh off her triumph at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL, Bayley made an appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this episode, she was cornered by Nia Jax, who had just attacked Rhea Ripley. In response, Bayley declared she will disclose her choice of championship challenge this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Bayley's options are challenging WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley from Raw or IYO SKY, her Damage CTRL teammate and the WWE Women's Champion from SmackDown.

Tags: #wwe #bayley #smackdown #raw

