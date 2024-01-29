CM Punk Confirms He Will Miss WWE WrestleMania 40

CM Punk will unfortunately miss the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 40 event.

This announcement came on Raw, where Punk revealed that he suffered a right tricep tear during the Royal Rumble match. Addressing the audience with his arm in a sling, Punk expressed his disappointment at losing the opportunity to compete in this year's WrestleMania. He graciously acknowledged Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble victory and encouraged him to complete his journey at WrestleMania 40. Additionally, Punk touched upon a personal note, discussing his friend's fight against cancer, drawing a poignant comparison to his own setback.

He promised to return stronger for the next WrestleMania. However, Drew McIntyre's interruption added a twist to the narrative. McIntyre, seizing the moment, delivered a powerful promo, confessing he had wished for Punk's injury, which subsequently led to an assault on Punk. This altercation sets the stage for a potential rivalry upon Punk's return.

Sami Zayn attempted to assist Punk, but McIntyre dominated the scene, capitalizing on the dramatic turn of events.