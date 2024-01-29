WWE Raw Gets New Announce Team

WWE's Monday Night Raw program on USA Network has unveiled its latest commentary team. The announcement came during the show's recent broadcast, with Pat McAfee's theme music setting the stage for the revelation.

McAfee, initially appearing as a special guest commentator for the second consecutive night, took his place beside Michael Cole at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Together, McAfee and Cole shared with viewers that they are officially joining forces as the new permanent commentary team for WWE Monday Night Raw.