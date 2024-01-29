WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Gets New Announce Team

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jan 29, 2024

WWE's Monday Night Raw program on USA Network has unveiled its latest commentary team. The announcement came during the show's recent broadcast, with Pat McAfee's theme music setting the stage for the revelation.

McAfee, initially appearing as a special guest commentator for the second consecutive night, took his place beside Michael Cole at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Together, McAfee and Cole shared with viewers that they are officially joining forces as the new permanent commentary team for WWE Monday Night Raw.

Nikki and Brie Bella Address Accusations Against Vince McMahon and Stepfather John Laurinaitis

Nikki and Brie Bella, on their social media platforms, addressed the accusations presented in Janel Grant's lawsuit involving Vince McMahon [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 29, 2024 06:27PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #results

