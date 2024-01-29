WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nikki and Brie Bella Address Accusations Against Vince McMahon and Stepfather John Laurinaitis

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2024

Nikki and Brie Bella, on their social media platforms, addressed the accusations presented in Janel Grant's lawsuit involving Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. They expressed their dismay and disapproval of the situation, particularly as their mother, Kathy Colace, is married to Laurinaitis since 2016. Their statement reads:

"We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE. It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week just as you all did. This is something we don't stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives."

Vince McMahon resigned from his role at TKO/WWE last Friday, while John Laurinaitis was terminated from WWE in 2022.

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #john laurinaitis #tko

