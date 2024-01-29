WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reveals Tonight's Monday Night RAW to be Commercial-Free for First Hour

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2024

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, coming after the excitement of the Royal Rumble, will feature a commercial-free first hour as announced by WWE. The show is set to include a crucial update from CM Punk about his triceps injury sustained at the Rumble.

Fans can also anticipate appearances from Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, along with Cody Rhodes and Bayley, both victorious at the Royal Rumble. The lineup for tonight's episode is as follows:

- WWE Intercontinental Championship match: Gunther (Champion) vs. Kofi Kingston

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match: Damian Priest & Finn Balor (Champions) vs. DIY

- Singles match: Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

