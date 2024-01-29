WWE Reveals Tonight's Monday Night RAW to be Commercial-Free for First Hour

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, coming after the excitement of the Royal Rumble, will feature a commercial-free first hour as announced by WWE. The show is set to include a crucial update from CM Punk about his triceps injury sustained at the Rumble.

Fans can also anticipate appearances from Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, along with Cody Rhodes and Bayley, both victorious at the Royal Rumble. The lineup for tonight's episode is as follows:

- WWE Intercontinental Championship match: Gunther (Champion) vs. Kofi Kingston

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match: Damian Priest & Finn Balor (Champions) vs. DIY

- Singles match: Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed