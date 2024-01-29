WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rumors Swirl About Potential WWE Move for Two AEW Talents Upon Contract Expiration

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2024

During the January 27th, 2024 episode of AEW Collision, FTR and Daniel Garcia triumphed over The House of Black in an exhilarating "escape the cage" steel cage match. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer offered his insights on the unique match rules.

He remarked, "Malakai Black never does jobs, and when this one's going on I'm like watching this, one of the things I was thinking while watching this was 'These freakin' House of Black guys never do jobs,' and here is the other thing, it's like 'What if they win this match?' and I was just there like, 'You know they're like, two of those three guys [Black and Buddy Matthews] are going to WWE.'"

“I mean they are going, as soon as they can go they are gone, even though they were treated like sh*t in WWE, and they never do jobs here, and you never do jobs here, and my thought is kinda like, ‘Why do you keep putting them over ’cause we know they are leaving, but there you go.”

Tags: #aew #wwe #malakai black #buddy matthews

