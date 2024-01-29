CM Punk Incurred Serious Injury During WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Event

In a disheartening turn of events, CM Punk sustained an injury during his much-anticipated third match since returning to WWE, which was also his first televised appearance. This incident occurred at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) held this past Saturday. Punk, demonstrating resilience and skill, made it to the final two in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he faced off against Cody Rhodes, another top contender.

The match concluded with Rhodes securing victory, setting him up for a potential challenge against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title. Meanwhile, Punk was expected to vie for the World Title against Seth Rollins.

However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Punk suffered a significant injury during the match. Meltzer stated, "His exact injury was unconfirmed by those in WWE past confirming the injury." This development has led to plans for Punk to discuss the nature of his injury on tonight's episode of Raw. Speculation within WWE circles suggests the injury might be a torn triceps, although there has been no official confirmation.

Meltzer further reported that Punk seemed to have hurt himself late in the match following a future shock DDT from Drew McIntyre. "There was a spot in the Rumble where the referee checked on Punk, and he told the ref, 'My triceps'," Meltzer added. Notably, this isn't the first time Punk has faced such an injury. He suffered a similar setback at All Out in Chicago in 2022, which necessitated surgery.

In a recent update, PWInsider has confirmed that Punk did indeed tear his triceps and is likely to undergo surgery. The recovery and physical therapy period for such an injury typically ranges from 4-6 months, which unfortunately means Punk might be out of action beyond WrestleMania.