Andrade Confirmed as Newest Member of WWE Monday Night Raw Roster

In the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the show featured a highlight reel recapping Andrade's unexpected participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, which took place at the recent premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

The episode, which aired for three hours on the USA Network, included a segment where Andrade was seen in a backstage interaction with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. In this segment, Andrade officially signed a contract, marking his addition to the Raw roster.

The segment concluded with Nick Aldis receiving a phone call from Bron Breakker, hinting at the possibility of the former NXT World Champion being a new addition to the SmackDown roster in the near future.