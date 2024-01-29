Ari Emanuel's Firm Response Expected in WWE Following McMahon's Departure

Vince McMahon stepped down from his roles at WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings, following allegations of sex trafficking in a recent lawsuit. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com shared insights on the matter, quoting a source who expressed doubt that Ari Emanuel, owner of Endeavor, would tolerate such allegations, especially given his daughter's employment at WWE HQ.

“As one source noted to me this morning, ‘if anyone believes for a second’ that Endeavor owner Ari Emanuel wanted to discover the type of allegations brought forth in the Janel Grant lawsuit, not just about a company he purchased – but a company that has been employing his own daughter at WWE HQ for several years – they ‘don’t know Emanuel’ and they don’t understand how ‘ferociously he will eradicate’ anything that needs to be taken care of to protect his businesses.

The same source noted that if Emanuel was willing to walk away from Saudi Arabia investments years ago without ‘blinking an eye’, he’ll have no problem ‘removing anything and anyone still remaining’ that could potentially hurt or impact WWE’s business going forward.”